Applied Ballistics - Next Evolution In Technology & KLB + Sig App Updates to AB Connect View First Unread Display Modes 1 07-05-2017, 10:48 AM DocUSMCRetired SPONSOR Join Date: Nov 2014 Location: Texas Posts: 515 Applied Ballistics - Next Evolution In Technology & KLB + Sig App Updates to AB Connect



Applied Ballistics Next Evolution in Technology

AB Connect ™ system

Phase 1 (Automatic Library)



Overview:

Applied Ballistics will soon be releasing phase 1 of the AB Connect™ system. The Applied Ballistics bullet database is now hosted on a live server and is being directly connected to the various AB solver devices. This means that as soon as a new bullet is tested, the library updates and that new info is pushed directly to AB devices and apps, automatically. Users will not have to update the products to see the new bullet data in their apps, instead the new data will automatically appear as an internal update the moment the data is added in the laboratory.



Automatic Library Roll Out Dates:

1) Kestrel LiNK Ballistics App (5th July 2017) Already Released

2) Sig Kilo App (5th July 2017) Already Released

3) AB Mobile Android & iOS (Q3 2017)

4) AB Analytics & AB Profile Loader (TBD)

5) AB Tactical (TBD)



Details:

Calculating accurate ballistic solutions requires two important components: the model and the simulation. The simulation is the ballistic solver, and the model is the bullet data (BC’s and Custom Drag Model – CDM). The Applied Ballistic system uses a state-of-the-art solver as well as bullet models that are directly measured with live fire. Historically, the library of bullet data was only updated a couple times a year, and pushed to the various AB devices as ‘updates’ which the user had to manage. With this new advancement, the bullet data library is now ‘live wired’ directly into all the devices so that when a new bullet is tested, it automatically appears in the library for users to build gun profiles with. If you have a new bullet you’d like tested, we can measure the BC with live fire testing and have the data in the system on the same day. With a library of over 700 bullets, this ability to add new bullets and update existing bullets further improves a shooters ability to hit targets with the most currently assessed performance.



The Kestrel LiNK Ballistics will be the first system to connect to the database. If you have a Kestrel 5700 and use the LiNK app to build gun profiles from the AB library, everything will still work the same except you’ll see the library steadily grow as new bullets are tested and added. Soon the Sig Kilo 2400 will have this capability, followed by the AB Mobile apps. The data pushes are automatic, so you don’t have to update the app to get the new information.



Future:

This live automatic library is a powerful capability on its own; it’s also part of a foundation that will enable even greater advancements which are planned for later this year. Stay tuned to see how Applied Ballistics is continuing to evolve the science of accuracy through the next phase of the AB Connect System.



Automatic Library & How It Works:

When your AB Auto-Library enabled app/software connects to the internet as you start it up, it checks the server in the AB Laboratory for any updates. If it finds any bullets which have changed, you are prompted with the ability to update your library. You may choose to run the update or ignore it until a later date. The prompt may also display what bullets are receiving an update so you know if it has any effect on your current profiles. The user only needs 2 things to accomplish an update. A device with the app/software that is on an active internet connection of any kind (Cellular or WIFI) and to simply allow or ignore the update.



Auto-Library & What It Won’t Do:

The AB Auto-Library will not automatically update the BC or CDM in a profile you have already created. This is by design. As a failsafe to make sure users don’t lose trued or calibrated ballistics information the profiles you have already created cannot be automatically updated. You must intentionally delete, and recreate any profiles you wish to update when the updates occur. This is by design to make sure users don’t lose an already working/tuned profile.



AB Mobile iOS (Apple) Major Update (Coming This Summer):

New Features:

1) Auto-Library

2) Custom Drag Model's (CDMs)



We appreciate your patience on awaiting CDMs for AB Mobile on iOS. For some time now we have been working on two major implementations for AB Mobile iOS. The Auto-Library coupled with a new CDM system. This new system ensures that you can only purchase and load a CDM for the bullet you have selected from the library. The next version of AB Mobile iOS that will release is going to incorporate both CDM's and the new Auto-Library System.



To ensure the quality of this update, it is currently being field tested by a select team of shooters. This update is expected to release late this summer, and will go out at the same time that AB Mobile Android with the Auto-Library system releases. Phase 1 (Automatic Library)Applied Ballistics will soon be releasing phase 1 of the AB Connect™ system. The Applied Ballistics bullet database is now hosted on a live server and is being directly connected to the various AB solver devices. This means that as soon as a new bullet is tested, the library updates and that new info is pushed directly to AB devices and apps, automatically. Users will not have to update the products to see the new bullet data in their apps, instead the new data will automatically appear as an internal update the moment the data is added in the laboratory.1) Kestrel LiNK Ballistics App (5th July 2017)2) Sig Kilo App (5th July 2017)3) AB Mobile Android & iOS (Q3 2017)4) AB Analytics & AB Profile Loader (TBD)5) AB Tactical (TBD)Calculating accurate ballistic solutions requires two important components: the model and the simulation. The simulation is the ballistic solver, and the model is the bullet data (BC’s and Custom Drag Model – CDM). The Applied Ballistic system uses a state-of-the-art solver as well as bullet models that are directly measured with live fire. Historically, the library of bullet data was only updated a couple times a year, and pushed to the various AB devices as ‘updates’ which the user had to manage. With this new advancement, the bullet data library is now ‘live wired’ directly into all the devices so that when a new bullet is tested, it automatically appears in the library for users to build gun profiles with. If you have a new bullet you’d like tested, we can measure the BC with live fire testing and have the data in the system on the same day. With a library of over 700 bullets, this ability to add new bullets and update existing bullets further improves a shooters ability to hit targets with the most currently assessed performance.The Kestrel LiNK Ballistics will be the first system to connect to the database. If you have a Kestrel 5700 and use the LiNK app to build gun profiles from the AB library, everything will still work the same except you’ll see the library steadily grow as new bullets are tested and added. Soon the Sig Kilo 2400 will have this capability, followed by the AB Mobile apps. The data pushes are automatic, so you don’t have to update the app to get the new information.This live automatic library is a powerful capability on its own; it’s also part of a foundation that will enable even greater advancements which are planned for later this year. Stay tuned to see how Applied Ballistics is continuing to evolve the science of accuracy through the next phase of the AB Connect System.When your AB Auto-Library enabled app/software connects to the internet as you start it up, it checks the server in the AB Laboratory for any updates. If it finds any bullets which have changed, you are prompted with the ability to update your library. You may choose to run the update or ignore it until a later date. The prompt may also display what bullets are receiving an update so you know if it has any effect on your current profiles. The user only needs 2 things to accomplish an update. A device with the app/software that is on an active internet connection of any kind (Cellular or WIFI) and to simply allow or ignore the update.The AB Auto-Library will not automatically update the BC or CDM in a profile you have already created. This is by design. As a failsafe to make sure users don’t lose trued or calibrated ballistics information the profiles you have already created cannot be automatically updated. You must intentionally delete, and recreate any profiles you wish to update when the updates occur. This is by design to make sure users don’t lose an already working/tuned profile.New Features:1) Auto-Library2) Custom Drag Model's (CDMs)We appreciate your patience on awaiting CDMs for AB Mobile on iOS. For some time now we have been working on two major implementations for AB Mobile iOS. The Auto-Library coupled with a new CDM system. This new system ensures that you can only purchase and load a CDM for the bullet you have selected from the library. The next version of AB Mobile iOS that will release is going to incorporate both CDM's and the new Auto-Library System.To ensure the quality of this update, it is currently being field tested by a select team of shooters. This update is expected to release late this summer, and will go out at the same time that AB Mobile Android with the Auto-Library system releases.

Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

__________________

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« Fierce edge Opinions? | 243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet? » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



