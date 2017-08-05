Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Applied Ballistics Fall Seminar
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Applied Ballistics Fall Seminar
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 08:52 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 493
Applied Ballistics Fall Seminar
The Applied Ballistics Fall Seminar Registration is now open!



Where: Caraway Center, Sophia, North Carolina
When: November 6th-7th

Watch Bryan Litz give the introduction from the Spring Seminar in Salt Lake City to get an idea of how the course works, and some of the content you can expect: Applied Ballistics Spring Seminar Salt Lake City 2017 Introduction and Course Outline Video

Long Range Hunting Forum Members can use discount code ABSEM100 from now until June 30th to get 100$ off!

Find more information, or to register today visit here: Applied Ballistics Seminar - 2017 - Applied Ballistics LLC
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Barrel heat | 225 eldm »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:03 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC