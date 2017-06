Anyone used the .243 cal 75 gr Vmax on Hogs? Gent's,



I've been doing some load work-up for my 240 Weatherby and found an unbelievable combination with RL-26 and a 75 gr Vmax at 3700 fps.

I normally use my 257 Wby for hogs, but was thinking this would be a good dual use Coyote/Hog load. Anyone ever used the 75 Vmax on hogs?