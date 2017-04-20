Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Anyone understand the AIM-E ballistics?
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:58 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 836
Anyone understand the AIM-E ballistics?
AIM-E fans seem to think it is The Second Coming of ballistics tables.

So what's the big deal here and why would AIM-E be in any way better than AB's tables??

I ain't from Nebraska but "SHOW ME" anyway because I still think AB tables are the best available.

Eric B.
