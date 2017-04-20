Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
04-20-2017, 10:58 PM
Litehiker
Anyone understand the AIM-E ballistics?
AIM-E fans seem to think it is The Second Coming of ballistics tables.
So what's the big deal here and why would AIM-E be
in any way
better than AB's tables??
I ain't from Nebraska but "SHOW ME" anyway because I still think AB tables are the best available.
Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
