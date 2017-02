Anyone try the new Winchester Expedition Big Game Long Range ammo?





https://www.americanhunter.org/artic...me-long-range/ I was interested in how the 6.5 Creedmoor offering in this new commercially available was for accuracy? I know it is new and maybe not on many store shelves yet but I was hoping this will help me use my 6.5 Creedmoor for deer with lighter loads/hornady ammo and now elk with this new one in the 142 grain accubond..