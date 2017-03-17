Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Anyone try 225eldM ? Especially in a 300wm
#
1
03-17-2017, 08:49 PM
Longshotjames
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Texas hill country
Posts: 87
Anyone try 225eldM ? Especially in a 300wm
The BC on this bullet is ridiculously high! Has anyone out there actually shot some of these? I've got some loaded for testing in my 300wm
I would love to hear some info from someone who's actually been shooting them. Is the BC holding true for you? What type of accuracy are they producing in your gun? What type of velocity?
Thanks
James
