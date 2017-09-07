Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

Anyone playing with the 200.20x in 308?
07-09-2017, 09:02 PM
Anyone playing with the 200.20x in 308?
I've been messing around with the Berger 200.20x hybrid in my 26" 308 and getting pretty good results so far. I'm using varget and seating them .010" off the lands, today's range session resulted in single digit sd's at an average of 2646 fps, I expect my sad and es to increase a little as my sample size grows but I'm hopeful. I've been getting .5 Moa accuracy at 100 and .75 moa at 300 (my fault). So far I'm satisfied with my results on paper. So far the only negative thing that I have to say about them is I shot a groundhog at 200 yards and the bullet never opened up, same size hole in and out. I completely understand it's a target bullet and really didn't expect great terminal performance on game. Overall I'm happy so far.
