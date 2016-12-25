     close
Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
12-25-2016, 09:21 AM
Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
Just like the title say looking at going with a X Caliber for a 338 build and looking for reviews. If you dont like them why not ? If you do why?
    12-25-2016, 10:05 AM
    Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
    Just like the title say looking at going with a X Caliber for a 338 build and looking for reviews. If you dont like them why not ? If you do why?
    A belated welcome to LRH and enjoy!

    Do a custom query on the top right corner for "x-caliber barrels" and should yield you 835 results.

    Good luck!
    "I am always proud of my country!"



    "I am always proud of my country!"

    "Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
    12-25-2016, 10:27 AM
    Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
    I did do the search but couldnt seem to find much specifically on 338. May be a long shot but was hoping someone may have done a 338 Lapua with them recently.
    12-25-2016, 11:29 AM
    Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
    I've sent back far more Xcalibur barrels than I've used, soon the "mine shoots good" crowd will post 1/4 inch all day long, they cartainly can get lucky but I've slugged enough of them and seen their process, lapping is not consistant and the bores follows the taper of the OD contour, I know of a couple that shot out super fast because of poor heat treating. They obliously don't air guage all the barrels, I know one smith how has had decent luck with them but the rest of us suspect their sorting his barrels where we've just gotten them as a regular customer not mentioning being gunsmiths. They are my favorite barrel if I need to make a fire forming barrel for something.
    "Pain is weakness leaving your body"
    12-25-2016, 11:40 AM
    Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
    "Pain is weakness leaving your body"
    12-25-2016, 11:44 AM
    Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels
    used 4 so far, all have been good. none in 338, used .257/308/6mm so far,
    bergara is my fav., but difficult to get/ wison when i need a "lot" of bbls.
