Re: Any opinions on X Caliber barrels I've sent back far more Xcalibur barrels than I've used, soon the "mine shoots good" crowd will post 1/4 inch all day long, they cartainly can get lucky but I've slugged enough of them and seen their process, lapping is not consistant and the bores follows the taper of the OD contour, I know of a couple that shot out super fast because of poor heat treating. They obliously don't air guage all the barrels, I know one smith how has had decent luck with them but the rest of us suspect their sorting his barrels where we've just gotten them as a regular customer not mentioning being gunsmiths. They are my favorite barrel if I need to make a fire forming barrel for something.

