Any comments on this build plan? Howdy Everybody.



I bought a Model 70 Extreme Weather Stainless .300WM about a year ago. The idea was one rifle to serve as elk gun and long range plinker. A fine idea, except that it doesn't really do either of those all that well, as it currently exists. Having learned that lesson, it's going to become a dedicated elk gun, and whatever it does on the range is fun too.



I just built up an older (1983) M70 FWT .270 into a deer gun that I am absolutely in love with. Lightweight, compact, comfortable, and dead nuts accurate. I put a McMillan Hunter stock on it, with their graphite fill and a custom LOP. I stripped it, cleaned it religiously, and cerakoted it graphite black. Rifle Basix trigger. I put an EGW base on it and Warne rings. I gave it a Leupold 4-12x40 that I had laying around after being forced to buy it at midnight in a Walmart in Aberdeen, Washington after drowning a Nikon in the middle of a five day hunt. Its got a rail on it's chin and an Atlas bipod. For me, a perfect deer gun.



I'm tempted to pretty much clone the .270 for my elk gun, but maybe not exactly. I'm thinking the following, any comments are welcome.

-Rebarrel with a PacNor Sporter in #2 or #3 stainless to try and keep the weight down. I really only want to be able to reach out to 500-600 yards, any more is just too far for me. I'd like to go as short as 22" to save weight and keep it nimble. I'll thread the end for a brake or the option of using a Sig suppressor that I'm going to buy for another gun.

-JEC customs muzzle brake (?). I'm thinking about a brake to make recoil more comfortable and free me up to shave more weight.

-McMillan or Manners stock. I'm not really set on a profile. I'm curious about something with a more vertical grip. My typical elk shot is more likely to be prone or sitting with the bipod on a stump, as opposed to deer which are closer range and more off hand.

-I think I'll leave the MOA trigger as-is. I'm fairly happy with where I have it now (crisp, 3.5lbs) and I don't really see a reason to go swap in a new one.

-I have an EGW 20MOA base with Badger rings. It's got a Zeiss 5-25x50 on it now.

-I'll cerakote it, mainly because I want it to look cool.



My typical elk hunt is 5-10 miles in on logging roads, often on mountain bikes, usually in the rain. This will also be the gun if I ever successfully draw a NH moose tag.



Anybody see anything here that they think I'll really regret?