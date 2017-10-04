another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper? I've been reading all the posts I can here on 6.5's and it's been a real eye opener for sure. The more I read the more confused I am.



I'm looking for a gun for my Wife and it looks like one of the 6.5's would be the ticket.

It will be mostly a range gun but I'd like to see it used on Muleys too. I see many like the 6.5 CM but most of these 6.5's are all around the 2700 fps range with 140 gr bullets. Are all of them SA guns?



When I looked at all the load data on the Hodgdon site there really isn't much difference between them until you go to the 6.5 Rem Magnum and 264 Win Mag.



I was looking at the 6.5 Sherman but I think it may be more recoil wise than the Wife would like.



For a reloader does one of the 6.5''s have a overall better efficiency?



How does someone decide on which 6.5 is the right one? Would the 129 Accubond be a good bullet for the 6.5?