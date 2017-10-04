|
Re: another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper?
For a low-recoil gun I'd go with one of the short action rounds like .260 Remington or 6.5 CM. Yeah they won't push the 140s super fast, but who really cares? The 120-130 grain bullets are still great performers out to 500+ yards and they kick less. The lighter bullets work well in short barrels so you can keep the overall size and weight of the rifle down.
I just bought a rifle for a kid to take deer hunting. I settled on the 7mm-08 shooting 120 grain bullets at around 3000 fps. This will be a great deer gun inside of 500 yards, and I could also stretch the range out a bit more by using 140-150 grain bullets. The kid isn't likely to shoot much past 300 yards though so I'll stick with the 120s for his hunt.