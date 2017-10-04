Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper?
  #1  
Unread 04-10-2017, 06:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Idaho
Posts: 142
another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper?
I've been reading all the posts I can here on 6.5's and it's been a real eye opener for sure. The more I read the more confused I am.

I'm looking for a gun for my Wife and it looks like one of the 6.5's would be the ticket.
It will be mostly a range gun but I'd like to see it used on Muleys too. I see many like the 6.5 CM but most of these 6.5's are all around the 2700 fps range with 140 gr bullets. Are all of them SA guns?

When I looked at all the load data on the Hodgdon site there really isn't much difference between them until you go to the 6.5 Rem Magnum and 264 Win Mag.

I was looking at the 6.5 Sherman but I think it may be more recoil wise than the Wife would like.

For a reloader does one of the 6.5''s have a overall better efficiency?

How does someone decide on which 6.5 is the right one? Would the 129 Accubond be a good bullet for the 6.5?
  #2  
Unread 04-10-2017, 07:47 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 502
Re: another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper?
For a low-recoil gun I'd go with one of the short action rounds like .260 Remington or 6.5 CM. Yeah they won't push the 140s super fast, but who really cares? The 120-130 grain bullets are still great performers out to 500+ yards and they kick less. The lighter bullets work well in short barrels so you can keep the overall size and weight of the rifle down.

I just bought a rifle for a kid to take deer hunting. I settled on the 7mm-08 shooting 120 grain bullets at around 3000 fps. This will be a great deer gun inside of 500 yards, and I could also stretch the range out a bit more by using 140-150 grain bullets. The kid isn't likely to shoot much past 300 yards though so I'll stick with the 120s for his hunt.
  #3  
Unread 04-10-2017, 08:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 117
Re: another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper?
I was in the same boat a few years ago and settled on a 6.5 x 284. Couldn't be happier, 140's right at 3000 and 147's just under that. My wife and teenage daughters shoot it all the time, no kick and its a hammer on mule deer. Hell of a lot of fun to shoot.
