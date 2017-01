Alco Bullet 130 RBT AT VLD 6.5 Creedmoor Performance



Click Here To Watch Video

Here's my take on Al's Alco 130 RBT AT VLD bullet. I am primarily using this as a hunting bullet. In my hunting experience I've never seen a bullet perform like this one. Massive/Rapid expansion like a varmint round. Massive internal cavity damage and large expansion hole in both hard material (hog) and soft animal material (deer).