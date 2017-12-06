Added another to the arsenal Had posted here on advice and thought I had decided to buy a Savage 12FV because they're on sale for $379 at Cabela's and I figured it was the cheapest way for me to get into medium and then med/long range (>1K yds) shooting.



Well as fate would have it I was at my range 5 days ago and a really nice guy was there shooting what turned out to be a stock Savage and he was shooting it seamed endless great 200 yard 5 and 10 shot groups.



I sparked up a conversation with him and told him I was going to buy a 12FV for myself as a F/day gift. He suggested I look to see if I could find a good price on his rifle a Savage 10FCP in .308 with 5R rifling, DBM, complete with Savage's propriety Accustock and Accutrigger. He went on to tell me Savage was running up to $100 cash back on selected firearms.



Well sure as shootin I found a 10FCP in .308 at GunBroker for $555 W/S&H after $100 rebate that price drops to $455. So for a few bucks more I got what I feel is a rifle that will serve me quite well and for not that much $$





Rifle received over all very good if not outstanding reviews as a great rifle for the money. All I'm looking for (and can afford) is a good solid accurate rifle that help me to teach myself to shoot well enough to consistently hit a 10"x10" target out to 600 yards .



I wish now I had taken a picture of one of his 10 shot groups, although not by much, it was definitely under an inch.



I have already ordered a Forster BR bullet seating die, a Lee Collet die, and a Redding Body die for it.



To say I'm excited is something of a understatement. I already have some great powders for it as well as 1000's of Federal and Winchester standard LRF primers. All I need now is brass and bullets. Barrel is a 1:10 twist so I'm thinking 168 or 175 SMK? and Winchester brass for now.