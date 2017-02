Action wrenches

with fairly light torque, for ease of swapping barrels.



So, has anyone here tried the Surgeon wrench on a Rem 700 ?



https://surgeonrifles.com/shop/surgeon-action-wrench/



I vaguely remember that this style wrench doesn't do well with

old barrels really torqued and rusted on.



Didn't there used to be a similar style wrench with about a foot long

