     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Action to stock torque values
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Action to stock torque values
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 12:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 28
Action to stock torque values
Hey, all. I accidentally posted this same inquiry in the reloading treads, and figured that this was the proper place to ask. I am awaiting the shipment of my Magpul 700 stock for my remmy 700 BDL. I do not know the torque values for the 2 action to stock bolts. I've seen in other treads on here conflicting values. One said 35 lbs. inch, and another tread said 65 lbs. inch. Does anyone know the proper value? Also, is it wise/unwise to locktite these bolts with medium strength blue locktite? Seems I've read a few treads on here regarding accuracy issues, and the fix was tightening up the loosened action bolts.
Thanks, all
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 12:36 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2004
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 6,986
    Re: Action to stock torque values
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Snake Plysken1 View Post
    Hey, all. I accidentally posted this same inquiry in the reloading treads, and figured that this was the proper place to ask. I am awaiting the shipment of my Magpul 700 stock for my remmy 700 BDL. I do not know the torque values for the 2 action to stock bolts. I've seen in other treads on here conflicting values. One said 35 lbs. inch, and another tread said 65 lbs. inch. Does anyone know the proper value? Also, is it wise/unwise to locktite these bolts with medium strength blue locktite? Seems I've read a few treads on here regarding accuracy issues, and the fix was tightening up the loosened action bolts.
    Thanks, all
    Torque values vary depending on materials and use. here is a general rule that works well for me.

    Torque Recomendations

    Hope this helps

    J E CUSTOM
    __________________
    "PRESS ON"
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 01:18 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,069
    Re: Action to stock torque values
    I "TUNE" my Savage actions using screw torque. Here is an article on it at accurateshooter.com. Different loads, rifles and stocks will LIKE different values. I have shrunk groups quite a bit doing this. You can use RECOMMENDED values and see if you are happy, but a tuning test only takes about 30 rds to accomplish and you will KNOW its shooting as well as it can.

    http://bulletin.accurateshooter.com/...rque-settings/
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 02:04 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2014
    Posts: 28
    Re: Action to stock torque values
    JE and Todd, thanks again. You assisted me on my stock replacement issue, and your right here again with help on torque values. I have read that article from AS, and am willing to give it a shot(pun, LOL)). So, it sounds like, with the comments of anti sieze( love that stuff, btw.) and setting torque for accuracy tuning, it IS NOT reccomended to lock tite the bolts on the remmy, am I correct in assuming that?

    Heck, having never ever replaced a stock, for all I know Magpul may have their own reccomendations in their instruction sheet, unless it's like an iPhone, and you gotta figure it all out! Thank goodness for this site and folks like you!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Rifles in the rain *important* | .22 Nosler »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:10 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC