Action help Guys I am looking for a Action for my next Build (6.5 Addiction), I am looking for a LA with 308 sized bolt face, side bolt release and a oversized Bolt knob,Set up for a DM.

I am been checking around and looked at Defiance, Big Horn, Stiller, Lone Peak and Kelbly's.



I did talk with Ryan Pierce about the Kelbly Atlas Tactical but he doesn't have a LA in stock as of now.

Can you maybe give me some more input on some of these and any others and where I may be able to find something in stock.



Thanks