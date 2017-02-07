Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Action help
07-02-2017, 01:56 AM
Action help
Guys I am looking for a Action for my next Build (6.5 Addiction), I am looking for a LA with 308 sized bolt face, side bolt release and a oversized Bolt knob,Set up for a DM.
I am been checking around and looked at Defiance, Big Horn, Stiller, Lone Peak and Kelbly's.

I did talk with Ryan Pierce about the Kelbly Atlas Tactical but he doesn't have a LA in stock as of now.
Can you maybe give me some more input on some of these and any others and where I may be able to find something in stock.

Thanks
07-02-2017, 02:18 AM
Re: Action help
Look into the Curtis Axiom action, as well. I hear good things, and Chase knows his stuff.

AXIOM - Curtis Custom
07-02-2017, 02:42 AM
Re: Action help
Look into the Curtis Axiom action, as well. I hear good things, and Chase knows his stuff.

AXIOM - Curtis Custom
Yea I forgot I talk with them also,, they don't have a LA available yet, they hoping Aug
