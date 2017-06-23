Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which Action for a Custom .338 Lapua AI?
Unread 06-23-2017, 05:00 AM
Which Action for a Custom .338 Lapua AI?
So I am biting the proverbial bullet and getting a .338 Lapua AI built to use as a hunting rifle. I want this rifle to be very traditional in appearance and easy to carry while hunting. Since I cannot afford to buy a Dakota 76, I have decided to build a rifle that meets what I want. I cannot decide between using a Weatherby Mark V or a Montana 1999 action for the build. I am planning on using a hinged floorplate and a straight comb wood stock. I looked at the CZ550 Badlands but really disliked how bulky the 5 round magazine capacity made the rifle compared to the 2 round magazine of the Weatherby. If you guys have any experience working on custom rifles with these two actions, especially in the .338 Lapua AI, your input would be greatly appreciated.
Unread 06-23-2017, 08:24 AM
Re: Which Action for a Custom .338 Lapua AI?
My preference would be the Mark 5 because of the parts availability and the center feed mag On the 30/378, 338/378, 378, 416 and 460 actions.

Stocks are available also.

With the Mark 5, only the bolt face has to be opened a few thousandths. (The existing extractor can be used and works well.

The Mark 5 is the only action I will use for the 338 Lapua and larger case head cartridges for my custom rifles for many reasons.

Just my opinion

J E CUSTOM
