Re: Accurate long range loads
I agree with Rich and HARPERC.
Consistency in loads is paramount. But consistent hold, parallax, trigger squeeze, all of hose factors come into play. You can have the best rifle, lowest ES loads and if you are not following thru and holding the rifle the same each time. You will blame the gun and the load when all the time it could be you, parallax, or all of the above.
Always test farther out, but don't always assume it's the load when things aren't right...
