Accurate long range loads I have been picking the brain of a very accomplished local 1000 yard competitive shooter. He's given me some insight as to what he believes make up an accurate long range load. Some of his thoughts are that your very accurate load at 100 yards may not be a good performer at long range and that low extreme spread is not always going to be an indicator of your best accuracy at long range. He is an advocate that it us what you see on paper that tells you what a good load is. He says get off the 100 yard range and get to 600 yards as quick as you can.



I'm trying to wrap my brain around why if I find a .25 moa load at 100 with a good es , why that load would not be a similar performer at 600 or farther. I'm wondering how common it is to have a great 100 yard load be a poor performer at longer range.