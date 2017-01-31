AB Mobile iOS Status/Update

*

Once BETA testing has completed, then we shall publish this to the app store for all users. We encourage all BETA testers to immediately begin testing and reporting issues to:*



We*are now in the BETA Testing phase. A group of 15*BETA Testers has received or will receive in the next 24 hours an updated version of the app. We appreciate everyone's patience and participation as we address all known issues on the iOS app. This version of the AB iOS application fixes all known fire control solution issues, updates the bullet database to include the G1/G7 drag coefficients for the latest bullets, and fixes all other known bugs. In addition, it has laid the groundwork for the usage of the custom drag models in the near future.Once BETA testing has completed, then we shall publish this to the app store for all users. We encourage all BETA testers to immediately begin testing and reporting issues to:* support@appliedballisticsllc.com This will expedite the fixing of any remaining issues that may arise.

Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

__________________