Applied Ballistics

AB Analytics Update + New Library
AB Analytics Update + New Library


AB Analytics has now been updated to version 54. This new version includes Max Ordinance and the new bullet library. Current users of AB Analytics that have signed up for our email notification system will receive an update email, with a how to video today. This new version includes independent software for both PC and Mac. There is a new version native to Mac for Mac users.


For those who have not signed up for but have previously purchased AB Analytics or attended a seminar you will need to send us an email with a copy of your receipt for the download.

You can see the current bullet library available in this software here:
http://www.appliedballisticsllc.com/...011Dec2016.pdf

You can see a video instruction on how to use the software and or update the software here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC76...f_id=0&sort=dd
