Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

8MM x57IMP. with CFE223 Powder
8MM x57IMP. with CFE223 Powder
I have pre-war 98 mauser with the factory barrel, it is Sauer and son manufactured . The chamber is 8MM x57 IMP and I got some powder Hornady CFE 223 . This powder I have been using in my .223 77 VT rifle. I found a load in a Hornady reloading manual for the CFE 223 for 8x57. I been using Barnes TTSX's bullets cause I live in California. With this load I am shooting about a foot above my usual loads with IMR 4320 powder. I am using WLR primers with Nosler brass. I do not have a chronograph and have no idea what the speed is with this load. I check the speed with 150 grain bullets and they were about 2800. I am guess these are above 3000 fps.
