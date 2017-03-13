Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


8mm mag + hammer bullets load help
03-13-2017, 04:41 AM
8mm mag + hammer bullets load help
I have a factory rem 700 8mm mag and I just got some 221 hammer bullets. Does anyone have any load data. I'm setting this rifle up for a diy colorado elk hunt, any help on where to go with otc tags would be great to. Thanks guys.
03-13-2017, 04:45 AM
Re: 8mm mag + hammer bullets load help
I almost forgot I want to put a new Bell and Carlson competition stock and the muzzle brake on this rifle. Any input on the type of muzzle brake would be great. I was thinking a large 4 port break
03-13-2017, 08:05 AM
Re: 8mm mag + hammer bullets load help
Call Steve at Hammer. Bet he chimes in on this anyway. mtmuley
03-13-2017, 08:12 AM
Re: 8mm mag + hammer bullets load help
I have already, he's supposed to be emailing me some. Hoping for first hand exp. I was also hoping for the mag length you guys are using.
