Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 7WSM.....Would ya?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

7WSM.....Would ya?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-12-2017, 07:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 106
7WSM.....Would ya?
I have had a 7WSM rifle platform build on my radar for a while now. After finally snagging a Manners Elite EH1 and a Stiller action I was ready to start my build.

Suddenly, I start reading that brass is an issue and that Winchester is not going to make the brass anymore.

I'm not a huge handloader, and looking online I see plenty of ammo for sale and available but that's right now. Shooters have long sung the demise of the 7WSM, but it's still popular among shooters and hunters at first glance.

But..Should I be concerned with the brass reports and look at another cartridge, or go ahead and build the 7?

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Anyone have a 7mm-.338 Lapua? | Cooper Rifle? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC