7WSM.....Would ya? I have had a 7WSM rifle platform build on my radar for a while now. After finally snagging a Manners Elite EH1 and a Stiller action I was ready to start my build.



Suddenly, I start reading that brass is an issue and that Winchester is not going to make the brass anymore.



I'm not a huge handloader, and looking online I see plenty of ammo for sale and available but that's right now. Shooters have long sung the demise of the 7WSM, but it's still popular among shooters and hunters at first glance.



But..Should I be concerned with the brass reports and look at another cartridge, or go ahead and build the 7?



Thanks!