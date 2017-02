Re: 7WSM Barrel twist Quote: Blkz06 Originally Posted by Yep another barrel twist question.



I'm in the process of building a 7WSM. I prefer Bartlein, and will be going with a 3B profile.



I have read recommendations from 1-10 to 1-8. Looking at barrels that are available, I see most are 1-8, 1-8.5, and 1-9.



Bartlein has a 1-8.7 that would seem to fit the bill, as I'm looking to use 168-180's as the norm for this particular rifle.



However, does that kill me if I want to go with 140's?



Any other negatives to going with a 8.7 twist?

The 1 in 9 is preferred, but the 1 in 8.7 should work ok. The 7 WSM is very close to the 7 rem mag in velocity and the 168s work great with a 1 in 9.



