Re: 7mm RUM build Quote: demonjigger Originally Posted by I am looking for advice on building a 7mm RUM. I would like to shoot the 195/197's and use a detachable box magazine. Building on a new factory Remington 700 ultra receiver...



Which barrel would you suggest? I am thinking a heavy contour Bartlein 5R 8 twist in the 26"+ range.



Anyone have experience with the bottom metal?



Also any suggestions on a gunsmith?



Thank you in advance for your input.



The .28 Nosler will keep you from having to buy the extended mag box, which means you save money not having to have the stock inletted, etc...



As for which receiver, if you want to go for the .28 Nosler, look for a used 700 7mm RUM or .300 RUM rifle or action as a donor. If you go for the 7mm STW, look for any regular magnum 700 long action. If you buy a BDL or CDL rifle, use the factory bottom metal and mag assembly.



Bartlein 26"-28" 1:8 twist Sendero contour is what I recommend.



As for gunsmith, there's lots of awesome gunsmiths on this site. JE Custom, Kirby Allen, Chase Curtis, Kevin Cram, the list goes on and on.

