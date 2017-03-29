Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 7mm RUM build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

7mm RUM build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:47 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 2
7mm RUM build
I am looking for advice on building a 7mm RUM. I would like to shoot the 195/197's and use a detachable box magazine. Building on a new factory Remington 700 ultra receiver...

Which barrel would you suggest? I am thinking a heavy contour Bartlein 5R 8 twist in the 26"+ range.

Anyone have experience with the bottom metal?

Also any suggestions on a gunsmith?

Thank you in advance for your input.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-29-2017, 10:04 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,767
Re: 7mm RUM build
Quote:
Originally Posted by demonjigger View Post
I am looking for advice on building a 7mm RUM. I would like to shoot the 195/197's and use a detachable box magazine. Building on a new factory Remington 700 ultra receiver...

Which barrel would you suggest? I am thinking a heavy contour Bartlein 5R 8 twist in the 26"+ range.

Anyone have experience with the bottom metal?

Also any suggestions on a gunsmith?

Thank you in advance for your input.
I would suggest looking to the .28 Nosler. It will give you the same performance as the 7RUM, but in a shorter package. The 7mm STW is also a great option that will give you near RUM performance but with much better barrel life, and easier to find brass. The 7RUM will be entirely too long of a cartridge with the 195's to fit in the mag box, which will result in you either shooting it at a single-shot, or having to purchase a Wyatt's Extended 4.000" mag box and follower.

The .28 Nosler will keep you from having to buy the extended mag box, which means you save money not having to have the stock inletted, etc...

As for which receiver, if you want to go for the .28 Nosler, look for a used 700 7mm RUM or .300 RUM rifle or action as a donor. If you go for the 7mm STW, look for any regular magnum 700 long action. If you buy a BDL or CDL rifle, use the factory bottom metal and mag assembly.

Bartlein 26"-28" 1:8 twist Sendero contour is what I recommend.

As for gunsmith, there's lots of awesome gunsmiths on this site. JE Custom, Kirby Allen, Chase Curtis, Kevin Cram, the list goes on and on.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-30-2017, 12:19 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,384
Re: 7mm RUM build
Quote:
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005 View Post
I would suggest looking to the .28 Nosler.
What he said.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Long Throat | bullet expansion test results »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC