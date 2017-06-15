Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7mm rum ai
Unread 06-15-2017, 10:45 AM
7mm rum ai
First post here . I know I am going against the grain but I am a .284 nut. I just finished up a 7 RUM AI build that I decided to do because of the 195 berger. took it out to run some ladder tests with wc 872 and rl 33 got to my range and someone stole my bench!!! so please forgive my tailgating shooting lol first off it is a model 700LA with a 30 inch Krieger 5R my reamer is a .3164 neck with .949 bore rider, after my break-in ,I started with ladders of 92 to 97 grains of wc 872 and the same with rl 33 my lot of 872 seems to be on the faster side it showed signs of pressure at 97 grains (ejector mark and slight drag on the bolt) but hit 3293 on my Magneto speed. seems to love 95 grains of 872 at 3255, went thru the rl33 loads and never hit pressure.. gunna go this weekend to try 98+ to find my pressure. the 33 ended up at 3283 at 96 grains , the 97 grain round did not record because I didn't get the magspeed back to the main screen when I was lookin at the archived speeds of the 872.
The group is all ten rounds in my ladder test with the bottom loads hitting 3178. It seemd to group close but as i started to get the speed up it started to one hole with 7 rounds in it, with just some vertical differences. the rusty bullet hole with the circle around it was already there and that is what I was holding . looks like i am going to be right at 3300 fps with it i will be testing same loads for ES this week end and hittin the 600 yard target
7mm rum ai-7mmrum.jpg   7mm rum ai-7mmrum1.jpg  

