7mm rum to 28
06-27-2017, 03:11 PM
7mm rum to 28
First off let me just say hello to everyone as I'm new to this site. I've spent the past few days reading as much as possible and there is an infinite amount of knowledge here so I think this will be an easy one for ya'll.

Currently I have a like new early build 7mm rum sendero that I would like to have re chambered to 28 in the future. So to be short I would just really like to know what all would be involved in the process of having this done if I bring it to a smith. Every rifle I own has had some type of work done to it but I have never altered anything from it's original chambering.

TIA !
06-27-2017, 04:38 PM
Re: 7mm rum to 28
You will have to have it rebarreled with a proper 1:8 twist 26"-28" barrel (I recommend the Bartlein 5R 1:8 28" Rem Varmint/Sendero) to push the big heavy high-BC long range bullets like the Berger 180 Hybrids and 195 Elite Hunters. You cannot rechamber that factory barrel without cutting an inch or better off the chamber-end (tennon) that's threaded, because the .28 Nosler is a much shorter case than the 7mm RUM.

Might as well just have a new and proper barrel blank chambered for .28 Nosler and installed onto your action. If you do that, it will be a very simple process. Remove the old barrel, blueprint the action. Then thread the new barrel blank and set the shoulder for the lug, chamber the new barrel blank, headspace the chamber to your action, install the new barrel.

That simple.
06-27-2017, 04:42 PM
Re: 7mm rum to 28
Well that sure makes everything easier for me. Guess it's just as simple as picking a barrel and trying to find a good smith locally as I'm not sure if mine is still taking new work. Thanks for the quick reply!
06-27-2017, 04:48 PM
Re: 7mm rum to 28
Yep, pretty much. The 26/28/30 Nosler cartridges are based on a shortened 7mm RUM case. So, any factory rifle that was a RUM cartridge originally, is a great donor for a 26/28/30 Nosler build. I have two 7mm STW's. One is an original 2002 Sendero SF that I special ordered new. The other is a custom that was built out of a 700 CDL that was factory chambered for 7RUM. I am thinking about building a .28 Nosler just to diversify my collection a bit more. That CDL 7RUM action would be the perfect donor, because it needs no mods, and has already been blueprinted. Basically just ordering a new blank, having it chambered, threaded, and headspaced, and go hit the range.
06-27-2017, 08:14 PM
Re: 7mm rum to 28
Decide which bullet if you are going to shoot the 180 or 195 and have it throated for that.
