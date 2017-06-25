7mm Rem Mag Custom Build w/ Pics.





The pics are of my 7mm build that took place this past weekend in NC. My good friend built it on Friday/Saturday and I was able to shoot it for some test groups that afternoon. Rem 700 action, Grayboe Stock, 8 twist Benchmark barrel. I was fortunate enough to watch him throughout the entire process. He also assisted me in initial load development. This gunsmith builds rifles for Navy SEALs, Police SWAT members, and old Jarheads like me. He does not advertise or have a website, nor does he have a sign outside his shop yet he is back logged with work for weeks to the degree that he asked me not to post his name or location. Last pic is of a group fired by me at 100 yds with a load of 60 gr of R22, and 183 grain Sierra BTM bullets. PM me with any questions you might have.