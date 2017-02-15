Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7mm-300 vs 28 Nosler
02-15-2017, 08:57 PM
7mm-300 vs 28 Nosler
I can't find anywhere this has been discussed so lets have at it. I know Ryan at Piercision Rifles has been having great luck with the 28 Nosler lately but I also hear great things about the 7-300. I'm thinking of putting a cheap rifle together with a used Rem 700, a stock I already have, and a new barrel. I already have 300 Win bushing dies so I wouldn't need new dies for the 7-300. These new bullets from Berger and Hornady have me wanting a fast 7mm! Which one would you go with?
02-15-2017, 09:06 PM
Re: 7mm-300 vs 28 Nosler
I would go with the 28 Nosler because it is a shorter case and has more capacity.
02-15-2017, 10:03 PM
Re: 7mm-300 vs 28 Nosler
I've built and shot numbers of both with both set up for the 195 Berger and on average your looking at about 100-150 fps less with the 7-300 Win, both actually come out to about the same over all length with the bullets seated the same and there is no advantage to either as you need the same mag with either.
Both stupid accurate, both easy to load, brass price and availability is one point they diverge on.
I've been running a throated 28 for a season and really like it but it shoots best very close to what I've been running the 7-300's I can definitely run the 28 harder but they you start taking some life out of that pricey brass, it is a shooter though and I'm very pleased with it. The 28 will definitely have less barrel life, I can see that already having borescoped both.
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
