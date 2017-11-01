Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
01-11-2017, 01:57 PM
Longshotjames
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Texas hill country
Posts: 63
7mm 197gr SMK...anyone heard anything/
I saw on midway that Sierra has a 7mm 197gr Matchking that is "coming soon". Does anyone know know anything about this bullet or when it should be available?

Thanks

James
Thanks
James
#
2
01-11-2017, 03:26 PM
eshorebwhntr
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: MD
Posts: 301
Re: 7mm 197gr SMK...anyone heard anything/
Damn...I wonder what the twist recommendation on that will be. I know the 183 SMK was 1-8. Couldn't believe it didn't catch on faster.
#
3
01-11-2017, 06:02 PM
eshorebwhntr
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: MD
Posts: 301
Re: 7mm 197gr SMK...anyone heard anything/
Website says 1-7.5 twist. G1 BC is 0.780 @ 2300 fps and above 0.765 between 1550 fps and 2300 fps 0.711 @ 1550 fps and below.
Like the 183 SMK it has an additional tipping process to make the points more uniform and improve BC.
