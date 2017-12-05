Quote:
7mm 183 Sierra MatchKing
I thinking about giving the 183 smk a try in my 7mm Rem Mag. Anyone tried them out yet? I know Sierra doesn't recommend them for hunting, but has anyone tried them out on deer or elk?
what's your twist rate?? They are recommending rather fast twists for their heavy 7mm's... The 180's I shoot in my 7rum say 8" twist on them; though a 9" twist at 3100fps seems to be enough at my altitude...
I know the 183 and 197 smk's in 7mm are pretty long for their weight...