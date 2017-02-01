Re: 7lrm 195 berger Quote: Russell123523 Originally Posted by i started working on loads in july with h1000 and retumbo spent alot of time and trips to the range. I thought i had i was close a couple of times to be disappointed the next trip out. Anything that pushed over 2900 had ejector marks on brass a couple of gun smiths told me the hornady brass was junk. Using h1000 with a load over 69.3 caused problems with velocitys of right around 2900 fps. So i put it up until after hunting season was over i was considering rechambering to another caliber. I thought i would try one more time a month ago so i went down to the store and bought some rl33. With no load data available i loaded 72 72.5 73 73.5 74 75 75.5 76 grains and shot it though my magnetospeed and the 72 72.5 73 where 2864 2880 2884 as i moved up 75 was the first one over 2900 so i tried 72.7 that seemed to be the load 2880 avg. I have shot multiple 1/2 and 3/4 no flyer. I have had one trip out to the 1000 yard plate which produced a 8" 10 shot group so i guess i will keep it. It was a long and frustrating process. During this process i was pulling my hair out and ordered a copper 28 nosler so i guess that will be my new project.

Can't wait to actually find some local. RL33 seems to be turning into THE POWDER for heavy pills in larger cases. Load development seems to be on par with H50BMG, scoop the shell full and compress a bullet to a long COAL and ROLL!Can't wait to actually find some local.

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".