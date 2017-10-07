788 rem. 243 I just acquired a 70s something model 788 in 243 from a friend. Back in the late 70s my first deer rifle was a 788 in 308. It was OK but I was not that crazy about it so I sold it to another friend, that still has it. I pillow bedded 243 last year for my friend, I don't think he ever shot it after I did the work. It was a safe queen, It probably has less than 150 rounds through it. I have some 65g, 70g, 80g, 85g,95g and 100g bullets to try. I would rather shoot the lighter bullets. I will just shoot crows and coyotes with it. Not sure if it has a 1n9 or 1n10 twist. Well it will give me something to do this summer. I hope I can get it to shooting good. The 308 just shot so so, but I never reloaded for it. What I have read,most 788s were good shooters.