Re: 7 RUM velocity Quote: WeiserBucks Originally Posted by My bbl is 26" and has more free bore than anything I've ever seen. I have a box of 180 hybrids , a pile of Retumbo and a lb of H1000 so I figured I'd give them a try .



If I'm not successful, I'll move on to lighter bullets first and other powders as a last resort. I hate having rifle specific powder , I like to keep powder on hand that works well with multiple cartridges.

I hear you, but unfortunately most cartridges have a preferred powder and bullet combination

and in order to get the best performance you have to find them. (the reason we re-load)



Large overbore cartridges need to use slow burning powder and long barrels to get maximum velocity. Accuracy Is a different matter, Accuracy in normally obtained somewhere below maximum velocity so the use of faster burning powder may work well.



A 26'' barrel is perfect for most cartridges and can achieve good hunting velocities, But at some point it will not burn all of the powder and efficiency will be lost by seeking more velocity. Also depending on the barrel contour, it may not shoot the heavy bullets well.



Try what you want to but keep this in mind if you run into trouble getting accuracy and velocity.



