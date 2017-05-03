Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7 RUM velocity
03-05-2017, 05:37 PM
7 RUM velocity
I should be able to get out and start load development this week. I've got a few rounds loaded with H1000 and Retumbo. Will be using the 180 hybrid and book loads to start.

My manual shows max velocity under 3000 FPS with a 26" bbl . However, I keep hearing reports of guys getting 3200 . Is that realistic or just people exaggerating? What should I realistically expect?

Running some numbers through a ballistic calculator, looks like anything over 3000 will be pretty impressive.
03-05-2017, 05:56 PM
Re: 7 RUM velocity
Quote:
Originally Posted by WeiserBucks View Post
I should be able to get out and start load development this week. I've got a few rounds loaded with H1000 and Retumbo. Will be using the 180 hybrid and book loads to start.

My manual shows max velocity under 3000 FPS with a 26" bbl . However, I keep hearing reports of guys getting 3200 . Is that realistic or just people exaggerating? What should I realistically expect?

Running some numbers through a ballistic calculator, looks like anything over 3000 will be pretty impressive.

Depending on barrel length and free bore of loaded cartridge, you should be able to get 3100 ft/sec safely if you use the slowest powders (Like 50 BMG)

The 7mm RUM will really propel the 160 weight bullets and give up very little BC with extremely good trajectory's and velocities.

J E CUSTOM
03-05-2017, 06:05 PM
Re: 7 RUM velocity
My bbl is 26" and has more free bore than anything I've ever seen. I have a box of 180 hybrids , a pile of Retumbo and a lb of H1000 so I figured I'd give them a try .

If I'm not successful, I'll move on to lighter bullets first and other powders as a last resort. I hate having rifle specific powder , I like to keep powder on hand that works well with multiple cartridges.
03-05-2017, 08:08 PM
Re: 7 RUM velocity
Quote:
Originally Posted by WeiserBucks View Post
My bbl is 26" and has more free bore than anything I've ever seen. I have a box of 180 hybrids , a pile of Retumbo and a lb of H1000 so I figured I'd give them a try .

If I'm not successful, I'll move on to lighter bullets first and other powders as a last resort. I hate having rifle specific powder , I like to keep powder on hand that works well with multiple cartridges.

I hear you, but unfortunately most cartridges have a preferred powder and bullet combination
and in order to get the best performance you have to find them. (the reason we re-load)

Large overbore cartridges need to use slow burning powder and long barrels to get maximum velocity. Accuracy Is a different matter, Accuracy in normally obtained somewhere below maximum velocity so the use of faster burning powder may work well.

A 26'' barrel is perfect for most cartridges and can achieve good hunting velocities, But at some point it will not burn all of the powder and efficiency will be lost by seeking more velocity. Also depending on the barrel contour, it may not shoot the heavy bullets well.

Try what you want to but keep this in mind if you run into trouble getting accuracy and velocity.

J E CUSTOM
03-05-2017, 08:17 PM
Re: 7 RUM velocity
Good velocity and accuracy are the #1 priority for all my rifles. I don't need to break any velocity records , just watched to get what the cartridge has to offer.

I don't see any reason the RUM shouldn't offer respectable velocity with any bullet used . I also have zero experience with the cartridge at this point , all advice is appreciated.
