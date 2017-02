Re: 7 rum I put a Wyatt's box in my son's 7rum and used hybrids. Turned it from a 1&1/2 moa shooter to a 1/2 moa shooter at 600+. With the long jump, a necessity because of pressure, the hybrids are just about the only bullet that worked in a 3.8" box. I also found it shot much better with 3-4 thou neck tension.