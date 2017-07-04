7 RM Sako accuracy? Some time back I purchased a sako AV in 7RM with a Buckmasters 4.5-14x40 SF scope. Gun has B&C stock and is bedded. Has a timney trigger set at 2.5lb. I do not know if barrel is original or not its a pencil 23" and has magna port. Gun looks super nice.



Shot it for first time yesterday yuck. At 100 yds 8" to 12" buckshot groups. One shot would be left next 8" to right, next 7" low, etc. I can fine nothing loose, tested all the scope screws, mounts, rings, stock screws, everything seems tight. Barrel is totally floated. Barrel does not appear shot out, rifling is good all the way to throat, no pits, and I can not see any issues with the crown. Twice it actuality put shots close together about .5" but then next 8".



The scope is my number one suspect, but it looks great, its clear, focus all works, rectical looks centered, zooms in and out fine and clear, etc. Oh and its not me, I also took my TC Venture also in 7RM and shot .75 and smaller groups.



I have never had a gun be this bad on accuracy. I currently do not have a extra scope to try. Do you have any thoughts or suggestions? The scope is the only thing I can think of that would allow it to shot this wild, with everything tight, right???



Oh I also tested the retical I put it on bags and turned up and down watching thru it and could see it move up and down on target. Was shooting 162 gr Hornady presicion and 154 gr hornady super proformance SST. Twist rate if its factory barrel shows 1-9.5, bullets were clean cut in target, not tumbling.