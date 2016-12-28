7/338 lapua magnum With all the talk about the 195 gr berger I put a big 7mm together to try and take advantage of it. It's nothing wild or crazy just a straight 338 lapua taken down to 7mm with a .319 neck and throated so the pressure ring of the bullet is about 3/4 of the way into the neck. The rifle is a bat hr action with a Bartlien 8.3 twist 4 groove 32 inch barrel and a t2 brake.at In total I have about 75 shots out of it so far. I've settled at 95.7 grains of H50BMG which is moving those 195s along at 3245 fps and producing groups less than 3/4 of an inch at 400 yards. Now after about 7 shots it is copper fouling to the point of over pressure and the group blows up to over 3 inches. I know I'm driving a bullet with a long bearing surface relatively fast into a fairly fast twist barrel but is this normal? This is my first high horse power 7 and I really like it so far I'd just like to hear from some of the guys who have been playing in these waters longer.