7/08AI or 6.5 Creedmore

Ok guys in trying to compare the two I am a bit confused to all the rage about the creedmore and asking for a little help. My daughter who just turned 13 has a 7/08AI and she loves it. Shes real thin and the gun is about 8 lbs scoped littel to know recoil pad and has no problem shooting it with 120 ttsx running 3150. My son who is now 9 and already handles the recoil of a 20 gauge 870 is wanting to shoot more and researching a rifle for him. I have a 280 forbes may try work up a reduced recoil load for or maybe even sell. Inrigued by the creedmore but not sure if just better to get another 7/08. Shots as he gets older will be under 500 yards. Although he has not problem hitting a 8" gong now with his 223 at 320. want something can grow into I guess. thoughts thanks
I love my 6.5 Creedmoor. Very little recoil especially when running the 130 Berger.
But..... It's hard to deny the 7-08 AI running a 162 ELD it will walk all over the Creedmoor. But recoil is a little more, if I was comp shooting I would go with the Creed so I could spot my shots easier. Hunting it would be the 7-08 AI.
I have 4 6.5 Creedmoor in various configurations.
The Creedmoor has match/hunting factory ammo at reasonable prices so it's a great round for the non reloader. I see ammo for it everywhere I go.
Long range ballistics are better with the 7/08, and even better with the AI version.
But you said shots at 500 or less so that won't matter much, the 7/08AI will hit harder/shoot flatter.
Barrel on the 6.5 Creedmoor will last longer then the 7/08AI as he learns to shoot out farther.
6.5 Creedmoor is a little cheaper to load for but not enough in my opinion to pick one over the other.
You are already set up for the 7/08AI so I would go that route.