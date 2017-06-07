7/08AI or 6.5 Creedmore Ok guys in trying to compare the two I am a bit confused to all the rage about the creedmore and asking for a little help. My daughter who just turned 13 has a 7/08AI and she loves it. Shes real thin and the gun is about 8 lbs scoped littel to know recoil pad and has no problem shooting it with 120 ttsx running 3150. My son who is now 9 and already handles the recoil of a 20 gauge 870 is wanting to shoot more and researching a rifle for him. I have a 280 forbes may try work up a reduced recoil load for or maybe even sell. Inrigued by the creedmore but not sure if just better to get another 7/08. Shots as he gets older will be under 500 yards. Although he has not problem hitting a 8" gong now with his 223 at 320. want something can grow into I guess. thoughts thanks __________________

