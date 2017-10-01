Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm

6X47. Better case, tougher brass and says Lapua on the end.

Honestly anyone saying that any of the 3 is VASTLY superior to the other is full of beans. I would rank them as the 47, Creed, XC. Someone else may flip that ranking and I wouldn't say they were nuts.

All 3 will do the same thing, with the same pluses and same minuses.

Maybe fun to debate on but flip a 3 headed coin and anyway it comes up will be a winner.

