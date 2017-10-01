     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 6mm build? Which 6mm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

6mm build? Which 6mm
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 06:39 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 856
6mm build? Which 6mm
Thinking about trying a semi custom budget 6mm build? Benchmark or bartlein barrel, grayboe renegade stock, jewel trigger, pt&g bottom metal, and Remington 700 s/a. Just not sure what caliber to go with. Debating between 6mm creed, 6x47 lapua and 6xc. What do you think for caliber and build parts
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 06:44 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 218
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    6mm Creed is really gathering steam since George Gardner (GA Precision Rifles) got behind it.

    If I was building a 6mm it would be the Creed
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:29 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2008
    Posts: 1,097
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    If it was my 6 it would be a 6mm Competition Match.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:37 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,277
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Buzzsaw View Post
    6mm Creed is really gathering steam since George Gardner (GA Precision Rifles) got behind it.

    If I was building a 6mm it would be the Creed
    agreed
    I'm going to do a 6 Creed on a Savage 10..
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:43 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2015
    Posts: 74
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    You didn't list the 243 Win, but it is a ballistic twin to the creed and the brass is widely available and can be had from lapua. I built a Savage in 243 Win based on George Gardner's old snipers cup rifle. Easily half MOA gun and very easy cartridge to reload. I know barrel life is shorter than the 6BR or XC though.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:50 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 218
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by 300 Driver View Post
    You didn't list the 243 Win, but it is a ballistic twin to the creed and the brass is widely available and can be had from lapua. I built a Savage in 243 Win based on George Gardner's old snipers cup rifle. Easily half MOA gun and very easy cartridge to reload. I know barrel life is shorter than the 6BR or XC though.
    Of Course the good ole .243, with the great brass and the new 108gr missile, a definite long range round


    glad its not my decision I'm still having my affair with the 6.5 Creedmoor
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:53 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,086
    Re: 6mm build? Which 6mm
    6X47. Better case, tougher brass and says Lapua on the end.
    Honestly anyone saying that any of the 3 is VASTLY superior to the other is full of beans. I would rank them as the 47, Creed, XC. Someone else may flip that ranking and I wouldn't say they were nuts.
    All 3 will do the same thing, with the same pluses and same minuses.
    Maybe fun to debate on but flip a 3 headed coin and anyway it comes up will be a winner.
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « What do ya think? | 375 Mercenary »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:41 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC