Re: 6.5x284 or 6.5-06 Is an 8 twist barrel what you guys all recommend for 140's?



Is the nicking down process the first time on the brass for a 6.5-06 a pain? Do you get the donut the first time around? Would it be better to first neck it down to .277 and then down to .264? I have also heard of expanding 25-06 brass but 30-06 brass seems to be a little cheaper generally.



Always been enamoured with the 6.5x284.



I don't want to go to the case size ofor a 264 win since I already have a 7 mag. And a 260 just doesn't push the 140's as fast as I would like I don't think.