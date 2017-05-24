6.5 sst (sherman short tactical) arrived View First Unread Display Modes 1 05-24-2017, 01:21 PM elkaholic Platinum Member Join Date: Dec 2008 Location: rathdrum, id. Posts: 5,258 6.5 sst (sherman short tactical) arrived

The SST was developed with competition in mind, but that doesn't mean that it won't be a highly effective hunting round. It will share the same SAUM parent case with the same length and body taper. The primary differences are a 30 degree shoulder for smoother competitive feeding and a shorter throat to cycle through almost any magazine. (coal with 140 VLD is 2.795"). Since the round won't be fire formed until tomorrow, I don't have an exact case capacity, but it should be between 69-70 grains.

The idea behind the SST is to run moderate pressures at approx. 3000 to 3050 fps which should give 3000 rounds of barrel life and put it above anything else in its class at this velocity.

I designed the case so that the exact same "ready to form brass" can be used for either the SS or SST. Another benefit is that the SST case is .003" longer at the neck/shoulder junction so it can be fired in a SS chamber with proper head space (like an A.I.) I expect the SST will max out near 3200' with a 26" barrel, for those who want some smack down on game.

I am counting on Thane to post some pics and description on the build with maybe some data on the fire forming and initial testing . I usually do that myself, but with a match on Sunday, he will have his hands full trying to get it all together Good luck Thane!!

How many rounds fit in a standard 10 round AICS mag with the magnum case diameter? It will be interesting to see how it compares to a creedmoore or 6.5x47 for recoil management, as that is a big thing in PRS. What powder charge are you estimating to run a 140 around 3000?

! Based on the SS charges, I am guessing that Thane will be using about 52 grains of the H4350 he plans on trying?? I think if RL26 was used, it would take about 55 grains, give or take? I am pretty sure that N560 would be a good choice too....Rich You will have to ask Thane about his magazine. I know he has a brake on it, but not sure which one so recoil is still a ?, but it should be very mild. All that stuff he will likely post on soon. This was such a wham, bam, operation that there isn't much to add until he gets smoke coming out! Based on the SS charges, I am guessing that Thane will be using about 52 grains of the H4350 he plans on trying?? I think if RL26 was used, it would take about 55 grains, give or take? I am pretty sure that N560 would be a good choice too....Rich

