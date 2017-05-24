6.5 sst (sherman short tactical) arrived

Well. the hint was dropped a while back and the day is here! The slightly milder version of the 6.5 Sherman Shortmag has been chambered by Eric Goss (Axis Works) and will be shooting its first PRS match this weekend by" tbeckstead", this forum.
The SST was developed with competition in mind, but that doesn't mean that it won't be a highly effective hunting round. It will share the same SAUM parent case with the same length and body taper. The primary differences are a 30 degree shoulder for smoother competitive feeding and a shorter throat to cycle through almost any magazine. (coal with 140 VLD is 2.795"). Since the round won't be fire formed until tomorrow, I don't have an exact case capacity, but it should be between 69-70 grains.
The idea behind the SST is to run moderate pressures at approx. 3000 to 3050 fps which should give 3000 rounds of barrel life and put it above anything else in its class at this velocity.
I designed the case so that the exact same "ready to form brass" can be used for either the SS or SST. Another benefit is that the SST case is .003" longer at the neck/shoulder junction so it can be fired in a SS chamber with proper head space (like an A.I.) I expect the SST will max out near 3200' with a 26" barrel, for those who want some smack down on game.
I am counting on Thane to post some pics and description on the build with maybe some data on the fire forming and initial testing
. I usually do that myself, but with a match on Sunday, he will have his hands full trying to get it all together
Good luck Thane!!