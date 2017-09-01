     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 6.5 Saum model 7
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

6.5 Saum model 7
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 10:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 84
6.5 Saum model 7
Has anyone built a 6.5 saum on a Remington model 7 action? I have a model 7 300saum that I want to rebarrel.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « .22 Nosler | 28 Nosler Savage build »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC