Re: 6.5 SAUM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08 6.5 Creedmoor.... I own 3

long barrel life

high BC bullets for long range

Lightest recoil of the 3

Good factory match ammo that won't break the bank



7-08......had one long ago before the high BC bullets came out

Long barrel life

Higher BC bullets then the 6.5 for long range work

Recoil still light

Need to reload to get the high BC bullet benefit



I would lean toward the 6.5 Creedmoor or 7-08 If it's more steel then hunting because of the longer barrel life



6.5 SAUM, never owned one but I would lean towards the 6.5 gap 4s.

It has very good barrel life but brass is $$$, from everything I read.

I would lean toward this if it's more a long range hunting rifle and less steel