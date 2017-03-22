Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 6.5 lrm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

6.5 lrm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 08:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 151
6.5 lrm
Has any one built a 6.5/7mm LRM, that case has a nice long neck.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-22-2017, 09:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Brookfield, NY
Posts: 360
Re: 6.5 lrm
Greg at Primal Rights has one, I believe TS Customs spun it up for him
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Custom Tikka .260 | 338 Sherman & Sherman Short »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC