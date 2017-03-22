Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-22-2017, 08:11 PM
Short Case
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 151
6.5 lrm
Has any one built a 6.5/7mm LRM, that case has a nice long neck.
#
2
03-22-2017, 09:59 PM
7mmShooter
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Brookfield, NY
Posts: 360
Re: 6.5 lrm
Greg at Primal Rights has one, I believe TS Customs spun it up for him
