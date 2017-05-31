Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
What bullets would be best suited for use deer hunting with s 6.5 Grendel? Ranges should be 300 yards and in. My dad will be running an AR15 and my wife has s TC encore. AR has a 8 twist, Encore has a 9 twist. Powder suggestions as well.
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
Not sure on the 9-twist, but the 8-twist the Berger 140 Elite Hunter should work good. I have heard good things about the Berger 130 AR Hybrids working for hunting. I have some, but I have not shot any game with them, so I can't tell you whether to use those or not. I would probably try some on a coyote or something like that before, just to get an idea if they will expand fine at those velocities and distances.

For the 9" twist, the Berger 120 BT Target is about the only Berger that will work. If you want to shoot paper or steel, the Nosler 123 Custom Comps will work fine with the 9" twist. They will also work fine in the 8" twist for target shooting.

As for powders, I use Varget and CFE223 for mine.
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
Given the modest velocity the Grendel is capable of generating, it seems to me the 123 Hornady ELD-M or SST and the Nosler 125 Partition would be the top candidates.

For powders, I would be looking at IMR 8208, CFE 223, or AR-COMP.
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
I would try the cavity back bullets 105 grain with h335, benchmark, 8208 xbr. Go check out the 6.5 Grendel forum and do a search for cavity back bullets threads. There is a guy from CBB on there that has been doing extensive testing, as well as double naught spy from this forum, he is also on the Grendel forum. Hope this helps
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
We loaded the 124g Hammer Hunter for a customers Grendel on AR platform with 18" barrel. We were easily able to reach 2500fps with great accuracy at 200y.

This would work for your 8" twist. We have a 121g Heavy Hammer for the 9" twist. The Heavy Hammer is as heavy as we could make a bullet for the 9" twist with the 1.5mm hollow point for better bc. Has very slight boat tail. We also have Sledge Hammers up to 130g that will work with the 9" twist. Would slightly marginal with the 130g Sledge Hammer as the ideal twist for that bullet is 8.75" I think if it were me I would choose the 121g Heavy Hammer or the 117g Sledge Hammer for both rifles.

Steve
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
We loaded the 124g Hammer Hunter for a customers Grendel on AR platform with 18" barrel. We were easily able to reach 2500fps with great accuracy at 200y.

This would work for your 8" twist. We have a 121g Heavy Hammer for the 9" twist. The Heavy Hammer is as heavy as we could make a bullet for the 9" twist with the 1.5mm hollow point for better bc. Has very slight boat tail. We also have Sledge Hammers up to 130g that will work with the 9" twist. Would slightly marginal with the 130g Sledge Hammer as the ideal twist for that bullet is 8.75" I think if it were me I would choose the 121g Heavy Hammer or the 117g Sledge Hammer for both rifles.

Steve
What is the difference between the hunter and the sledgehammer?
Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet
What is the difference between the hunter and the sledgehammer?
Sledge Hammer is higher weight for caliber larger meplat designed for normal hunting ranges under 400y or so depending on cartridge. Hammer Hunter is a slicker bullet with better bc but not as heavy for caliber.

Steve
