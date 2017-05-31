Re: 6.5 Grendel hunting bullet Not sure on the 9-twist, but the 8-twist the Berger 140 Elite Hunter should work good. I have heard good things about the Berger 130 AR Hybrids working for hunting. I have some, but I have not shot any game with them, so I can't tell you whether to use those or not. I would probably try some on a coyote or something like that before, just to get an idea if they will expand fine at those velocities and distances.



For the 9" twist, the Berger 120 BT Target is about the only Berger that will work. If you want to shoot paper or steel, the Nosler 123 Custom Comps will work fine with the 9" twist. They will also work fine in the 8" twist for target shooting.



As for powders, I use Varget and CFE223 for mine.

