6.5 GAP 4s using a short barrel ?????? Has anyone tried the 6.5 GAP 4s in a short barrl. Was thinking a 20" 1-8 twist. So I could use my suppressor. Wanting to know if there is a huge velocity decrease. In thinking it should not be much. Since GA Precision rifles are usually found with a 23" barrel with a 1-8.7 twist.



Brian