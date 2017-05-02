     close
6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem
Unread 02-05-2017, 03:39 AM
6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem
Looking threw the ballistics of both cartridges what if any advantage dose the creadmore have over the 260 rem
    Unread 02-05-2017, 04:51 AM
    Re: 6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem
    Ballistically, the creedmoore has no advantage over the .260, in fact the .260 has small advantage over the creedmoore, though not much. However, ill list the advantages/disadvantages of both.

    Creedmoore - if you do not handload, there is a much wider variety of good long range factory ammo to choose from. .260, not so much. If you do reload, the shorter case length of the creedmoore makes it easier to seat the longer high bc bullets farther out, thus usually aiding in accuracy as well as increasing the cartridges capacity, improving performance, though still slightly less than the capabilities of the .260

    .260 Rem - Slight ballistic advantage, as well as having easily available lapua brass if you handload, Lapua brass for creedmoore, not so much. The .260 can also have brass made from .243, 7mm-08, or even .308 if you are in a pinch, though may require neck turning. A downside, if you run it in a short action remington with a standard box mag, you will most likely run into seating depth issues. However this can be remedied if you run a DBM that accepts AICS mags, you can modify standard AICS mags and have about 2.950" or just buy the Alpha type 2 mag for cheaper, and have 2.965" seating, though you will need to take some material off your feed ramp to run this long. Oh, and one more advantage, you don't have to tell all your friends that your on the creedmoore bandwagon....

    Overall, I would say it depends what you want. If your building a rifle that is gonna have a dbm anyway, I would go .260. If you want to stay with your factory mag box, or you don't reload, creedmoore.

    Sorry for the essay, just wanted to be thorough.
    Unread 02-05-2017, 05:10 AM
    Re: 6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem
    The Creedmore is a fearly new cartridge to New Zealand i hunt with the 260 tikka lite from what i cn understand is they are the same ballisticly within 30 fps or so
    Unread 02-05-2017, 05:22 AM
    Re: 6.5 creedmore vrs 260 rem
    Ya, if all factors remain the same the .260 will run a little better but it's not huge. I run a .260 ackley with a 30" barrel, and it outperforms a creedmoore substantially, as to be expected.
