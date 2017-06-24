Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
06-24-2017, 08:28 PM
etisll40
6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
Which of these would you consider better if building one. Mostly to be used for target and long range varmint hunting. Or just go 308...
06-24-2017, 09:04 PM
Creedmoor shooter
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
That's like choosing between a ford focus and a mustang.....
06-24-2017, 09:28 PM
venatic
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
Yep the 280AI definitely has more horsepower but since you mentioned varmint not big game the Creedmoor could suffice nicely
06-24-2017, 09:59 PM
gohring3006
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
For your purpose mentioned, it would be 6.5 Creedmoor for me.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
