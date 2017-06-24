Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 06-24-2017, 08:28 PM
6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
Which of these would you consider better if building one. Mostly to be used for target and long range varmint hunting. Or just go 308...
Unread 06-24-2017, 09:04 PM
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
That's like choosing between a ford focus and a mustang.....
Unread 06-24-2017, 09:28 PM
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
Yep the 280AI definitely has more horsepower but since you mentioned varmint not big game the Creedmoor could suffice nicely
Unread 06-24-2017, 09:59 PM
Re: 6.5 creedmor vs 280ai
For your purpose mentioned, it would be 6.5 Creedmoor for me.
