Re: 6.5 creedmoor for target and deer hunting For that price range I'd recommend a Savage build. Diy friendly no smith required. My savage creedmoor build came in at 1300. I went with a Criterion barrel and I've taken it out to 1000 once and it held sub .5 moa. Hoping once the ground dries up to get back out and try it again and further.



If your looking for just a factory gun then Savage all the way. I've had good luck with 3 savages all .5 moa rifles or under. If your planning on hunting then I'd steer away from the lrp due to weight and get the 111 lrh