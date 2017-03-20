Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5 Creedmoor, Small Primer Pocket
03-20-2017, 05:39 PM
6.5 Creedmoor, Small Primer Pocket
I contacted Midway and asked about the new Lapua 6.5 Creedmoor brass, was told they got some in and sold it all really fast.
I see that they are making it with a small Primer Pocket.

Could someone explain to me what the advantage is in having the Small Primer Pocket over the Large one?

So any rifle chambered for the 6.5 CM will work with a Small Primer ??
03-20-2017, 07:01 PM
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor, Small Primer Pocket
Haven't had the opportunity to use them yet, but my understanding is they will allow running a little higher pressure without blowing out the primer pockets. The smaller primer is also supposed to be a very good match with a Creedmoor size case and thus give superior ignition for accuracy and low ES.

I believe you are correct in saying they will work with any Creedmoor chambered rifle. It does not require a different firing pin or anything.
Reply With Quote
03-20-2017, 07:41 PM
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor, Small Primer Pocket
I agree with Barrelnut about the ignition.
You may or may not have to watch for the decapping pin size.
Just speculation..
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
