|
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor, Small Primer Pocket
Haven't had the opportunity to use them yet, but my understanding is they will allow running a little higher pressure without blowing out the primer pockets. The smaller primer is also supposed to be a very good match with a Creedmoor size case and thus give superior ignition for accuracy and low ES.
I believe you are correct in saying they will work with any Creedmoor chambered rifle. It does not require a different firing pin or anything.
__________________