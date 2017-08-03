Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 6.5 Creedmoor Build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

6.5 Creedmoor Build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 04:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Jasper, Al
Posts: 11
6.5 Creedmoor Build
I built a 6.5/284 a couple years ago then built a 6.5 Grendel on an AR platform last year. Well I decided I needed a Creedmoor to round out the group. Ive always loved the early Vietnam M40 but I typically build rifles on Savage actions so I can do everything myself. So I decided to build this on similar to the old M40.

Boyd's Pro Varmint stock, walnut, unfinished
Kydex Cheek Riser
Savage 110
Rifle Basix Trigger Assembly
CDI Bottom Metal
EGR 20moa Rail
Burris Xtreme Tactical Rings
Burris XTR II 5-25-50 scr moa


Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-08-2017, 05:38 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 651
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor Build
Nice looking rifle. I built mine on a savage. Insanely accurate
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Target/ELR 375 HE.. | New painted stock now bolt sticks. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC