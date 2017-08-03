6.5 Creedmoor Build

I built a 6.5/284 a couple years ago then built a 6.5 Grendel on an AR platform last year. Well I decided I needed a Creedmoor to round out the group. Ive always loved the early Vietnam M40 but I typically build rifles on Savage actions so I can do everything myself. So I decided to build this on similar to the old M40.Boyd's Pro Varmint stock, walnut, unfinishedKydex Cheek RiserSavage 110Rifle Basix Trigger AssemblyCDI Bottom MetalEGR 20moa RailBurris Xtreme Tactical RingsBurris XTR II 5-25-50 scr moa