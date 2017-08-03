6.5 Creedmoor Build

I built a 6.5/284 a couple years ago then built a 6.5 Grendel on an AR platform last year. Well I decided I needed a Creedmoor to round out the group. Ive always loved the early Vietnam M40 but I typically build rifles on Savage actions so I can do everything myself. So I decided to build this on similar to the old M40.
Boyd's Pro Varmint stock, walnut, unfinished
Kydex Cheek Riser
Savage 110
Rifle Basix Trigger Assembly
CDI Bottom Metal
EGR 20moa Rail
Burris Xtreme Tactical Rings
Burris XTR II 5-25-50 scr moa